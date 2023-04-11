Joe Burrow, Odell Beckham Jr appear to greet Trump at UFC 287

Former President Donald Trump made an appearance at UFC 287 in Miami over the weekend and went viral for snaps taken with Dana White, Mike Tyson and Kid Rock.

On Monday, another photo emerged of what appeared to be Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. shaking hands with the former president. Burrow and Beckham were both at the UFC event taking in Israel Adesanya’s fight against Alex Pereira.

Both Burrow and Beckham are LSU alumni.

Burrow and the Tigers visited the White House after winning the national championship when Trump was president in January 2020. Burrow presented Trump with a team jersey.

“This is a moment we’ll never forget,” he said of going to the White House at the time.

Trump has built a relationship with White and Jorge Masvidal, who fought against Gilbert Burns and lost at the event. During his speech, Masvidal gave shoutouts to Trump, who was in the audience, as well as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

“I wanted to say, greatest president in the history of the world sitting right there,” Masvidal said, pointing to Trump. “I love that guy.”

Masvidal then turned his praise to DeSantis before leading a chant criticizing President Biden.

“We also got the greatest governor of all time here in Florida. Let’s keep Florida free, a red state,” he said. “And let’s take back – you know who, Let’s go, Brandon mother—-r … let’s replace him!”

Trump was charged last Tuesday in a Manhattan court with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first degree.

