Joe Burrow on playing for Bengals: ‘My plan is to be here my whole career’

Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow has developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL since he was taken first overall in the 2020 draft.

Since then, Burrow has experienced the lows of a season-ending knee injury and the highs of leading the organization to their first Super Bowl appearance since the 1988 season. Ahead of another playoff game, Burrow made clear how he wants to spend the rest of his NFL career – in the orange and black.

“My plan is to be here my whole career, and hopefully Zac [Taylor] is here my whole career,” Burrow told NBC Sports in an interview with Maria Taylor that aired Saturday. “I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason.”

The former LSU standout led the Bengals to their first 12-win year since 2015. He finished the 2022 season with 4,475 passing yards and a career-high 35 touchdown passes – a franchise record that he initially set in 2021. Burrow was selected to the Pro Bowl for the first time and led Cincinnati to a second straight AFC North title.

Burrow is likely to command a pretty penny when he hits the negotiating table with the Bengals’ front office. He’s eligible for an extension in the upcoming offseason, according to ESPN.

He’s also surrounded by key players who will also be looking for an additional buck given how well they’ve performed and how important they are to the offense.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are entering the 2023 season in the final years of their contracts. Ja’Marr Chase has two years left but will be right behind both of his teammates.