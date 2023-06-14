Joe Burrow openly admits Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s best QB: ‘I don’t think there’s any argument’

The topic of quarterbacks, particularly which signal callers should fall into the NFL’s elite category, is seemingly always hotly debated.

Currently, (and in no particular order) Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson, and Joe Burrow’s names are often mentioned in arguments about the league’s best active quarterbacks.

But when Burrow was asked to share his thoughts on the best quarterback in the NFL, he did not bring up his name. Instead, Burrow made it clear that Mahomes was currently at the top of the mountain.

Burrow is one year younger than Mahomes and has already beaten Mahomes in an AFC Championship Game to earn a Super Bowl berth. The Cincinnati Bengals used the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft on Burrow.

But Mahomes is a three-time All-Pro, two-time Super winner, and a two-time Super Bowl MVP.

“I don’t think there’s any argument right now. It’s Pat until somebody has a better year than he’s had,” Burrow told reporters on Tuesday. “He’s the one to knock off.”

Since Burrow entered the NFL, the Bengals are 3-1 against the Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

After Kansas City’s 27-24 overtime loss to Cincinnati in January 2022, the Chiefs bounced back in this year’s AFC title game and advanced to Super Bowl LVII. Despite an ankle injury, Mahomes delivered a gusty performance and threw for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for a key first down late that led to the game-winning field goal.

Meanwhile, Burrow finished the game with 270 passing yards and one touchdown, but he also threw two interceptions. Burrow was uncomfortable in the pocket for most of the game, with the Chiefs defense registering five sacks.

Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen, another highly-regarded quarterback, placed Mahomes at the top of his quarterback tiers for the AFC.

“Until me or Joey or anybody else can win a Super Bowl, I think Pat’s kind of the clear No. 1 right now,” Allen said in May during an appearance on “Kyle Brandt’s Basement.” “He’s been playing at such a high level for so long, and he’s got the rings to kind of prove it.”

Burrow is hoping to eventually be considered the best of the best saying, “The top of the mountain is always the goal, personally and team-wise.”