Joel Dahmen’s tee shot hits fan, golfer takes care of drinks: ‘Hope you enjoyed the beers’

Golfer Joel Dahmen’s first round is complete at the PGA Championship in Rochester, New York, but his practice round on Wednesday made the news.

Dahmen’s tee shot on Wednesday off the first tee missed the mark, hitting a fan in the calf.

While fans in the gallery attend golf tournaments at their own risk, Dahmen made it up to the patron following his errant shot, paying for his beer for the remainder of the day.

Dahmen handed the fan hit by his tee shot a $100 bill, telling him, “I got your beers today.”

Dahmen’s gesture should have granted him good karma for the PGA Championship, but he was unable to cash in on Thursday, finishing 4-over in the first round.

While Dahmen is the latest golfer to contact a fan with his ball, he’s certainly not the first.

At the Players Championship in March, Jordan Speith’s tee shot on his last hole of the second round was heading way right toward the water.

Lucky for Spieth, the ball ricocheted off a fan back into the middle of the fairway.

Spieth said after his round that he was going to find the fan and thank him, and he made good on his promise.

Matt from Colorado Springs, a 23-year-old marine, received tickets for the rest of the weekend and a flag signed by Spieth, who offered an apology.

“Sorry & thanks!” he wrote.

Speith has also struggled in the first round of the PGA Championship, sitting at 3-over through 16 holes.

