John Daly rocks and fires for casual first pitch as Cardinals pull off incredible comeback win

John Daly has always gone with the “grip it and rip it” approach when it comes to his golf swing, bombing balls down the fairway on his way to two major championships in his career.

On Wednesday night in St. Louis, Daly took a similar approach on the baseball diamond, casually throwing out the first pitch at Busch Stadium prior to the start of the Washington Nationals-St. Louis Cardinals game.

Daly, in his usual attire of shorts, shirt, sunglasses and sandals, wasted no time on the mound, firing a heater to kick off the night.

Daly, a lifelong Cardinals fan, must have been the good luck charm that St. Louis needed, as the Cardinals put up five runs in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat the Nationals 6-5.

Washington entered the ninth inning with a 5-1 lead after scoring four runs in the top of the eighth.

Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman lined a double to left field with two outs in the ninth, capping off a five-run inning for the walk-off win.

“I definitely thought he caught it at first,” Edman said. “Once I heard the cheering and saw everyone running out to me, I realized what had happened. It went from bad to good pretty quickly.”

The win is the sixth in seven games for St. Louis as the Cardinals moved to 9 ½ games up on the Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.

The Cardinals are now just five games back of the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves for the second-best record in the National League, which would ensure them a first-round bye in the postseason.

“That would be huge,” Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado said, according to MLB.com. “That’s kind of all we’ve been thinking about lately. I know we want to win the division. We’re up a few games. We’re really focused on getting that two seed. That’s our focus. Our focus is to win as many ballgames and see where we end up.”

