Jon Gruden helping Derek Carr get settled in Saints offense: report

Jon Gruden reportedly resurfaced with an NFL team last week more than a year after the backlash from an email leak forced him to step down as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Gruden is helping Derek Carr get familiar with the Saints’ offense under head coach Dennis Allen, who served under the former head coach while the two were with Las Vegas, according to NOLA.com.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Raiders ran a West Coast offense when Gruden was the head coach. Carr has some familiarity with it as the Saints run a similar offense.

“It’s a new system, new words, [but] a lot of similarities to things that I grew up on and believe in,” Carr told NOLA.com. “It’s still a learning curve, but not as big of a curve as it could be in a different system or a different offense.”

AARON RODGERS SPOTTED AT TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERT AT METLIFE STADIUM, HOME OF HIS NEW JETS

Las Vegas released Carr at the beginning of the offseason. He was a second-round draft pick in 2014 and spent nine seasons with the organization. He tallied 35,222 passing yards with 217 touchdowns in that span. He’s been to the Pro Bowl four times.

The Saints’ offense was stagnant last season. They finished 19th in yards gained and 22nd in points scored.

Gruden resigned from the Raiders after the racist and misogynistic emails surfaced in 2021. He said in August he was “ashamed” of them.

“I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful,” Gruden said at the Little Rock Touchdown Club. “But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years, I got three great boys, I still love football, I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot.”