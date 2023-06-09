Joran van der Sloot case: Natalee Holloway suspect pleads not guilty to extortion, wire fraud charges

Joran van der Sloot pleaded not guilty in federal court during a Friday morning arraignment hearing on extortion charges.

Van der Sloot is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Alabama 18-year-old Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a trip for graduating seniors from Mountain Brook High School.

The Dutch national landed in Birmingham, Alabama on Thursday afternoon after being taken from Lima, Peru with agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Van der Sloot is being charged with extortion and wire fraud in the U.S. after allegedly attempting to sell Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, information regarding the location of her daughter’s body.

A 2010 federal indictment alleges van der Sloot extorted Beth Holloway, seeking $250,000 in exchange for the location of her daughter’s remains. After deposits of $25,000 were paid, van der Sloot allegedly lied to Beth Holloway’s lawyer, John Q. Kelly, about where her daughter’s remains were located, according to American prosecutors.

While van der Sloot was charged in 2010, the Peruvian government wouldn’t agree to allow him to face charges in America until recently, when a Peruvian court approved the temporary transfer.

Federal prosecutors say the alleged extortion scheme happened between March 29, 2010, and May 17, 2010.

After receiving the money, van der Sloot then traveled to Peru and met Stephany Flores, 21, at a Lima casino owned by her father.

He killed her five years to the day after Holloway’s disappearance, fled the country and was eventually captured.

He was initially sentenced to 28 years in prison for the murder, but more time was added because of a drug smuggling scandal he was involved in while in jail.

Van der Sloot will remain in America while the federal case against him is ongoing. Under an agreement with the government of Peru, he will go back there to finish his prison sentence after his trial in the Northern District of Alabama. If convicted on the U.S. charges, van der Sloot would return to a federal prison after his Peruvian sentence ends in 2038 to serve up to 40 more years.

In an earlier statement provided to Fox News Digital when the Peruvian court announced the transfer of van der Sloot, Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, said this gives her family a chance at justice.