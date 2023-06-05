Joran Van der Sloot’s lawyer to file habeas corpus petition in attempt to stop transfer to USA

Maximo Altez, the lawyer for Joran van der Sloot tells Fox News Digital he will file a habeas corpus petition against the Peruvian government in an attempt to stop the transfer of his client to the United States.

The Dutch national is the prime suspect in the May 2005 disappearance of Natalee Holloway in Aruba during a Mountain Brook High School, Alabama, senior trip.

According to Col. Carlos López Aeda, the chief of Interpol in Lima, Peru, van der Sloot was set to be temporarily transferred to the United States later this week by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Altez told Fox News Digital “I am going to do It, we will try,” in regards to the habeas corpus petition.

This is a developing story.