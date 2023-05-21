Jordan Spieth tees off at himself in PGA Championship: ‘Hit one good f—ing iron shot’

Jordan Spieth wasn’t putting together a good third round at the PGA Championship at the Oak Hill County Club in New York on Saturday and had an expletive reaction to an iron shot.

Spieth was on the par 3 third hole when his approach to the green fell well short. Spieth wasn’t happy with his swing and took it out on himself.

“Damn it, hit one good f—ing iron shot,” he yelled to himself.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

He would bogey the hole. It was just one part of an up-and-down day for Spieth. On the first hole, he hit his tee shot into the section cordoned off for the toilets.

It was a rough start but Spieth later recovered.

He would wrap his round with a 71 – his best shooting on the weekend. But he was still 6-over par for the championship. He would be about 12 shots off the lead as the fourth round got going.

Everyone was playing catch up against the leaders Brooks Koepka, Corey Conners and Viktor Hovland. Koepka was 6-under par to finish the third round and led Conners and Hovland by one stroke.

Koepka has won the PGA Championship twice – in 2018 and 2019. He hasn’t won a single major since his 2019 victory. Neither Conners nor Hovland has won a major.