Joshua Dobbs makes electric Vikings debut, leads team on wild go-ahead touchdown drive

Sunday was Joshua Dobbs’ fifth full day with the Minnesota Vikings. He’s barely had time to read the playbook and came into the game against the Atlanta Falcons as the backup to rookie Jaran Hall.

Hall left the game with a concussion in the first quarter, and Dobbs, who was acquired in a trade from the Arizona Cardinals following Kirk Cousins’ season-ending injury, stepped in. There were no expectations for Dobbs as he was thrust into the game, but he made the most of it.

Dobbs kept the Vikings in the game throughout Sunday’s matchup. The Falcons were up 21-13 with 6:54 left in the third quarter when Dobbs’ rushing touchdown and 2-point conversion tied the game.

Minnesota took the lead early in the fourth quarter with a 31-yard Greg Joseph field goal. Atlanta clawed back to go up four points thanks to a 5-yard rushing touchdown from Tyler Allgeier.

The Vikings needed Dobbs to come up big with 2:08 left in the game.

Dobbs got the Vikings down to the Falcons’ 34-yard line but needed a touchdown and not a field goal. On 4th-and-7, Dobbs broke a few tackles and scrambled for 22 yards to keep the Vikings alive. A short pass to T.J. Hockenson got the Vikings six more yards.

Dobbs then threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Powell for the go-ahead score.

Minnesota won the game 31-28.

Dobbs finished the game 20-for-30 with 158 passing yards and two touchdown passes. He had 66 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground as well.

Atlanta was close to a victory but no cigar. Taylor Heinicke, who was thrust into the game for Desmond Ridder at the beginning of the week, was 21-for-38 with 268 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

Falcons tight end Jonnu Smith had five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown catch.

Minnesota improved to 5-4 on the year and are on a four-game winning streak. Atlanta dropped to 4-5 and have dropped three out of their last four games.