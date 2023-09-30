Joshua Primo plans to sign with Clippers after NBA hands down four-game suspension: report

Shortly after former San Antonio Spurs guard Josh Primo was suspended four games by the NBA after the league found he had “engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women,” ESPN reported Friday that the young guard is expected to sign a contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

Primo has reportedly engaged in ongoing therapy that will continue in LA, and the Clippers ultimately felt comfortable giving Primo a chance after he underwent evaluation with specialists, according to the ESPN report.

The NBA announced a four-game suspension for Primo nearly one year after he was released by the Spurs.

“The NBA announced today that Joshua Primo has been suspended four games without pay for conduct detrimental to the league,” the league said Friday in a statement. “The league conducted its own investigation and consulted with relevant experts. Following that process, the league found that Primo engaged in inappropriate and offensive behavior by exposing himself to women.

“Primo maintains that his conduct was not intentional, and the league did not find evidence that he engaged in any sexual or other misconduct apart from these brief exposures. Nevertheless, this behavior does not conform to league standards and warrants discipline.”

Primo was selected by San Antonio with the 12th pick of the 2021 NBA Draft and has not played in the NBA since his release.

In November 2022, former Spurs therapist Dr. Hillary Cauthen filed a lawsuit against Primo and the Spurs, alleging that Primo had exposed himself to her nine times during sessions, according to The Associated Press.

The lawsuit claimed that the Spurs had done nothing to discipline Primo or to address her concerns despite her numerous complaints regarding his conduct.

Dr. Cauthen settled her lawsuit against the team and Primo in November 2022.

The Clippers are preparing to open training camp on October 3 with their first preseason matchup scheduled for October 8th against the Utah Jazz in Hawaii.