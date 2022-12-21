JT Daniels, once highly sought-after QB recruit, transfers to fourth school: report

J.T. Daniels has reportedly found his fourth collegiate team.

Daniels, who played 10 games for West Virginia last season, will transfer to Rice to likely finish out his long journey in the college football ranks, ESPN reported Tuesday.

The Owls were 5-8 last season and finished the year with a 38-24 loss to Southern Miss in the LendingTree Bowl. Rice averaged 25.2 points per game, which was good for 87th in the nation out of 131 schools. Daniels was reportedly keen on the offensive style of head coach Mike Bloomgren and offensive coordinator Marques Tuiasosopo.

Daniels was the national high school player of the year before he joined USC his freshman year in 2018. He played in 11 games and had 2,672 passing yards and 14 touchdown passes. He would tear his ACL at the start of the 2019 season and would be replaced as the starter by Kedon Slovis. He then entered the transfer portal.

Daniels made his way to Georgia in 2020 and eventually worked his way up to become a starter. He would start the 2021 season as the starting quarter, but an injury left him out and thrust Stetson Bennett into the role. Daniels would last play for the Bulldogs on senior day of that season and transfer once more.

At West Virginia last season, Daniels had 2,107 passing yards and 13 touchdown passes in 10 games. The Mountaineers finished 5-7.

Rice’s recruiting class is projected to be one of the best in school history. The team starts the 2023 season against Texas.