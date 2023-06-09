Julian Edelman admits he sneakily tried on Jerry Rice’s Super Bowl rings while dating Rice’s daughter

Imagine picking up your high school date and waiting at the front door is one of the greatest football players of all time.

That was Julian Edelman’s experience. He used to date Jerry Rice’s daughter, and the two went to a prom together.

Edelman admitted he was “terrified” of Rice.

“I remember the first time I came over and Jerry came out with his chain on — no shirt, six packed up — and just gave me a head nod. And that was like the last time we talked in like two years. It was scary,” Edelman said on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast.

“I was terrified. And I have a little girl now, so I understand, you know, so you kind of you get it. A little punk, little kid coming into the house thinking he’s dating a daughter and stuff.”

It’s been close to 20 years since those days, though, and Edelman says he is “still a little nervous talking about it.”

“It’s Jerry Rice. He’s a GOAT,” he said.

But Edelman and the Hall of Fame receiver are all good now.

“The family was awesome. They were all cool, and still friends of this day,” Edelman said. “And then when I got to, you know, it was crazy, when I got to the league afterwards, we developed a relationship. It became cool. I still see him at the [Kentucky] Derby here and there. I see him out and about, and he’s been real cool as of late.”

In high school, Edelman had NFL dreams and was a “little punk” here and there.

“I’ll tell you one thing: When Jerry wasn’t there, I was putting on his Super Bowl rings and everything,” he admitted.

Edelman eventually won three of his own.