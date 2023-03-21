Julius Randle’s 57 points a ‘waste’ in Knicks’ loss to Wolves

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle exploded for a career-high 57 points in an upsetting loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night at Madison Square Garden.

Randle scored 26 of his points in the team’s third-quarter comeback with to make the game competitive after the Knicks fell behind by as many as 17. The 9-year veteran hit a 3-pointer to tie the game with under three minutes to go in the third and tallied 52 points heading into the fourth.

RJ Barrett hit a three to put the Knicks up by four with under ten minutes to go in the game, but the lead was short-lived. Randle may have exhausted his energy in leading the comeback after finishing with only 5 points in the fourth.

NYC DEMOCRATS COULD STRIP MSG OWNER JAMES DOLAN OF $42 MILLION PROPERTY TAX EXEMPTION: REPORT

“It’s a shame to waste a performance like that,” Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said post-game.

The Timberwolves were without their two stars, Karl-Anthony Townes and Anthony Edwards, due to injury. Instead, Minnesota leaned on Taurean Prince’s season-high 35 points. Prince also went 8-8 from beyond the arc.

Randle overcome his shooting struggles from beyond the arc prior in Monday’s loss to the Wolves. The former Kentucky Wildcat finished 8-14 from three after shooting a combined 11-54 from range over his last 6 games coming into Monday night.

TIMBERWOLVES’ ANTHONY EDWARDS TAKES SHOT AT NBA PLAYERS WHO REST DURING REGULAR SEASON: ‘JUST PLAY, MAN

Julius Randle became the first Knicks player to score 50 points since Carmelo Anthony’s 62 point record-setting night at the Garden on Jan. 24, 2014.

Only James Harden (61), Kobe Bryant (61), and Bernard King (60) trail Anthony in most points scored at the world’s most famous arena. While the Knicks sit at 4th in the Eastern Conference standings, the T-Wolves keep their playoff hopes alive at 7th place in the Western Conference standings.