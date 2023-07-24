Justice Department sues Texas over floating border barrier in the Rio Grande

The Department of Justice (DOJ) sued Texas on Monday over the state’s decision to curb illegal immigration with a floating buoy border barrier on the Rio Grande.

The DOJ first announced their intention to sue last week in a letter to Governor Greg Abbott. The lawsuit was filed in federal court in the Western District of Texas on Monday afternoon.

In the lawsuit, the DOJ claimed that the barrier obstructs “the navigable capacity of waters of the United States.” The department noted that Texas installed the barrier without permission from the federal government over whether it was safe for the public and the environment.

“The State of Texas’s actions violate federal law, raise humanitarian concerns, present serious risks to public safety and the environment, and may interfere with the federal government’s ability to carry out its official duties,” the DOJ previously said in the letter, according to the Houston Chronicle.

