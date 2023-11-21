Justin Jefferson shrugs off fantasy owners who want him to return from injury: ‘I DONT CARE’

Justin Jefferson’s return is taking a little bit longer than fantasy football players anticipated, and they are not happy about it.

The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver has been out since October with a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 5.

The reigning Offensive Player of the Year was placed on injured reserve with the injury, which forced him to miss the team’s next four games.

However, he’s now missed six games, even though he was a candidate to return in each of the previous two contests.

So, as fantasy football playoffs are around the corner, and the first pick in most of those drafts still remains out, Jefferson’s social media mentions have not been kind to him.

Jefferson decided to answer back at all of them at once on X, formerly Twitter.

“My health is wayyyy more important than you winning your fantasy games,” he posted Tuesday morning.

“It doesn’t matter how many times y’all flood my dms talking about me selling your team. I DONT CARE,” he added with a laughing emoji.

Head coach Kevin O’Connell told reporters that the team is being careful, and Jefferson won’t return until he’s 100%.

“We’re right at that six-week mark or so. He’s really attacked his rehab, and I think when that time comes, we’ll feel comfortable with Justin being out there. I know Justin will as well. It’s one of those things that knowing you have the bye, and knowing there are five critical [games] to come after that bye, we do have to be smart,” he told reporters Monday, via ESPN.

His 128 catches and 1,809 receiving yards led the entire league last season, and he also caught eight touchdowns (he ran for one, too). Prior to the injury, he had 36 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns.

Jefferson was named an All-Pro in each of his first three NFL seasons.