Kaitlin Armstrong, Texas yoga instructor charged in ‘love-triangle’ murder, accused of escape attempt

Kaitlin Armstrong, the Austin, Texas, woman suspected of fatally shooting pro cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson in an alleged love triangle murder last year, is now accused of trying to flee from deputies on her way out of a Wednesday morning doctor’s appointment.

She’s been in custody since last year after leaving the country during the early stages of the investigation into Wilson’s death.

“Armstrong was transported this morning for a doctor’s appointment,” Travis County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Drew Knight told Fox News Digital. “As she and two corrections officers were exiting the medical building after the appointment, Armstrong ran.”

The former high school track star led police on a 10-minute foot chase, he said, but she couldn’t shake them.

“Once Armstrong was apprehended, she was transported to a local hospital to be checked out,” he said. “She is now back in TCSO custody.”

The 35-year-old former yoga instructor was arrested in Costa Rica last year after a 43-day manhunt stemming from Wilson’s shooting death on May 11, 2022. She had allegedly dyed her hair and assumed a new identity – and one local ex-pat American there claimed he’d even gone on dates with her.

Armstrong’s defense attorney Rick Cofer did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the alleged escape attempt.

Police allege Armstrong gunned down Wilson minutes after the 25-year-old victim returned to a friend’s apartment following a night out with Armstrong’s live-in boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

Like Wilson, Strickland was a professional gravel cyclist, and the two allegedly had a brief fling in 2021.

Court filings show Strickland, Armstrong’s boyfriend, repeatedly told detectives he did not believe she would have shot Wilson, and that he did not think she was the jealous or violent type.

“She’s an incredibly kind, caring, sweet person who has helped me take care of my aging mother,” Strickland told detectives, according to a transcript of the interview.

But she’s accused of gunning down Wilson in a bathroom, where a friend found her slumped over in a pool of blood hours later.

On the night of the slaying, Strickland drove Wilson to her friend’s apartment on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. Moment after he pulled away, according to Austin police, Armstrong’s Jeep appeared on surveillance video taken from a neighboring home.

The friend came home separately and found Wilson with gunshot wounds. Police said shell casing discovered at the scene matched a handgun they later seized from Armstrong and Strickland’s home.

Police questioned Armstrong on May 12 – and told her she was not under arrest. They let her go. Then she took a plane to New York, where she visited her sister before hopping on an international flight out of New Jersey.

After weeks on the run, Armstrong was captured on a beach in Costa Rica.

Authorities there sent her back to the U.S. on an immigration violation, and authorities booked her in to the Travis County Jail in Austin, where she has been held on $3.5 million bail ever since.

Before the court issued a gag order on the case, Armstrong’s defense disputed prosecutors’ claim that she saw Wilson as a “romantic rival” as “misogynistic and fictitious.”

Unrelated to the Wilson case, Armstrong is also accused of running out on her tab for a $650 Botox procedure at a Westlake spa in 2018.