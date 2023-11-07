Kaitlin Armstrong trial: Colin Strickland knocks camera off journalist’s shoulder after 2nd day of testimony

The pro cyclist whose then-girlfriend is accused of killing a former lover last year appears on video shoving a news cameraman’s equipment off his shoulder on his way out of court Monday, after his second day of testimony in an Austin courthouse.

Colin Strickland, 36, went out swimming and to dinner at a bar with Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25, on May 11, 2022, right before her murder.

Shortly after he dropped her off at a friend’s apartment, where she was staying while visiting Texas for a race, a Ring camera outside picked up the sounds of screams and gunshots.

Prosecutors allege it was his then-girlfriend and business partner, 37-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong, who pulled the trigger in a jealous rage.

PRO CYCLIST GRILLED AT KAITLIN ARMSTRONG TRIAL ON HOW HE DUMPED WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED HIS LOVER

She fled the country, got plastic surgery and was arrested in Costa Rica after a 43-day manhunt, according to authorities. Then she tried to escape custody last month, leading corrections officers on a 10-minute foot chase before she was recaptured ahead of trial.

KAITLIN ARMSTRONG TRIAL: PRO CYCLING MURDER SUSPECT STALKED WITH GPS, SHOT VICTIM’S HEART, PROSECUTORS SAY

Armstrong’s murder trial began last week, and Strickland testified on Friday and Monday, where he dropped an F-bomb on the witness stand and came across as uncooperative during the defense team’s cross-examination.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE TRUE CRIME FROM FOX NEWS

Armstrong’s attorney Rick Cofer asked if Strickland received sponsorships because he was popular in the sport of gravel racing. Strickland replied that he got paid because he “won races and sold merchandise.”

Strickland revealed his rocky relationship with Armstrong had been on-and-off since late 2019. He said he broke up with Armstrong the first time because he didn’t think they had enough in common, then turned around later and asked her to stop trying to compete at his races. He took issue with cheap clothes she bought online from China. And, according to a friend who testified later, he didn’t like it when Armstrong showed her support by wearing outfits identical to the ones sponsors sent him.

Another video, taken outside the courthouse, appears to show Strickland stepping on a different cameraman’s foot. He can be heard groaning in pain and has reportedly filed a complaint with Austin police about the encounter.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to questions about the incident.

While he has not been accused of wrongdoing or charged with a crime, his connection to the case cost him a number of those lucrative sponsorships.

Fox News’ Emily Robertson contributed to this report.