Kansas 8-year-old girl hit, killed in tragic school bus accident: Police

A 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a school bus while she was waiting to head to school in a residential neighborhood in Kansas Wednesday morning.

Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with Fox News Digital that Harmoney Marie Harper was hit by a school bus at approximately 7:23 in Wichita, Kansas on Wednesday morning.

The young elementary-aged student was waiting for her bus with her brother and stepped out between two cars before being hit by the school bus.

Police say that a Derby School District Yellow Blue Bird School Bus hit the young girl, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe the child ran into the street and was struck by the oncoming bus while it was in motion.

Police say that the accident is still currently under investigation, but it does not anticipate charges being filed.

“We are heartbroken by the loss of one of our students,” Derby superintendent Heather Bohaty told the local outlet, The Wichita Eagle, in a statement. “Students and staff will be supported by additional social workers from schools across our district.”

Harper’s parents wrote in a GoFundMe post that their family, “lost a very special little girl.”

“Harmoney’s laughter and smile will be forever missed,” Harper’s mother wrote in the GoFundMe page.