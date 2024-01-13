Kansas City still prepared for Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game despite freezing temps, mayor says

The playoff game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins is set to be played at Arrowhead Stadium despite temperatures expected to dip below zero on Saturday night, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas wrote on social media.

After the game between the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to Monday evening, Lucas responded to calls that the Chiefs-Dolphins game should be rescheduled, too.

The National Weather Service said Kansas City, Missouri was expected to experience “dangerously cold temperatures and wind chills” throughout the day and into the night. By 7 p.m. CT, temps were expected to plunge down to -2 degrees with a wind chill around -24.

“Having spent several winters in New York State, I respect the need for emergency crews and first responders to be prepared for winter storm events,” Lucas wrote on X. “I hope all in Buffalo, Western New York, and surrounds are safe this weekend.

“While we face challenging temperatures in Kansas City, we remain ready for today’s playoff game, events downtown, and other emergency needs throughout our community due to the cold. We encourage all to stay safe and to go to http://KCMO.gov/cold to find assistance resources.

“Thank you to the many City workers, first responders, and social services agencies working to ensure all remain safe today and over the weeks ahead of extremely cold weather.”

The game is set to be one of the coldest games ever. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET.

The 1967 “Ice Bowl” between the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys was played in -13-degree weather with a wind chill of -48.

In 2016, the Minnesota Vikings played in the third-coldest game in NFL history. The wild-card matchup was -6 degrees at kickoff, with a wind chill of -25. The game was played at TCF Bank Stadium.