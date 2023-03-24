Kansas State’s Markquis Nowell finds teammate for clutch alley-oop, record-tying assist

Kansas State point guard Markquis Nowell had a terrific game against Michigan State in the Wildcats’ 98-93 overtime victory to lift them to the Elite Eight.

Nowell set the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament single-game assists record with 19 on two spectacular passes in the final minute of overtime. It was Nowell’s pass to Keyontae Johnson with about 57.7 seconds remaining that really set social media into a frenzy.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nowell was bringing the ball up the floor, and it appeared he was arguing with his head coach, Jerome Tang. As the two appeared to bicker back and forth, Johnson was lurking in the right corner. Nowell threw a perfectly timed lob pass to Johnson and the forward slammed the alley-oop dunk down.

The alley-oop was the record-tying assist.

Though it may have been meant to be a fake, Tang told Sports Illustrated it wasn’t a fake-out.

It put the Wildcats up two points, and then with about 15 seconds left, Nowell found Ismael Massoud in the corner to put Kansas State up three points.

KANSAS STATE MOVES ON TO ELITE EIGHT AFTER EPIC OVERTIME WIN OVER MICHIGAN STATE IN SWEET 16

Nowell would finish the Spartans off with a steal in the closing moments and a layup. He finished with 20 points to go along with the 19 assists.

The star guard twisted his ankle early in the second half, and it appeared he may be out for a long while. But he managed to play through the pain and even put up a circus three-point shot.

He earned support from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who also experienced ankle trouble on the big stage.

Kansas State is in the Elite Eight for the first time since 2108. The Wildcats will look to make it to the Final Four for the first time since 1964 this weekend.