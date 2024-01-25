Kansas teen impaled by pliers after freak accident: ‘I didn’t know they were in there’

A Kansas teenager was hospitalized last week after he fell onto a pair of pliers, and one of the metal handles ended up impaling his skin and breaking his hip bone.

Joey Zeman, 15, of Wakeeney, was shoveling snow with a friend when an icy surface caused him to slip and fall onto a pair of pliers he was carrying last Saturday. When he stood up, he attempted to resume his work but could not locate the pliers — that is, until he found they had punctured his body, FOX Television Stations reported.

“I didn’t know they were in there [his body] until I looked down,” he said, clarifying that he often carries pliers as is customary for farm work. “Then I tried to pull them out and they didn’t come out.”

Joey said he remained calm but then “started yelling for my friend’s mom to come help me.” He was then rushed to the hospital.

FAMILY OF KANSAS CITY CHIEFS FAN FOUND DEAD OUTSIDE PAL’S HOUSE THINKS HE WAS DRUGGED

The initial hospital airlifted Joey to a second hospital, where doctors removed the pliers. They said the tool fractured Joey’s hip bone but spared his internal organs.

Zeman was then released and was allowed to recover at home, where he is on crutches, FOX Television Stations reported.

MAN REMOVING SNOW FROM ROOF IN TENNESSEE KILLED AFTER FALLING THROUGH SKYLIGHT

When he returns to his work, he said he is going to be more careful. “While I’m shoveling snow, I’ll just take my time.”

En route to the initial hospital, Zeman called his mother, who initially thought the story was a joke as he often pulls pranks and typically avoids receiving professional treatment for injuries.

“They’re farm kids, so it’s like taking a farmer to the ER,” his mother Alicia told FOX Television Stations. “They don’t like to go very often. It’s got to be pretty bad.”

His mother also had advice for her son; “Just don’t carry pliers on the ice.”

Zeman is expected to make a full recovery, per the report.