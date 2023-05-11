Kansas transfer Hunter Dickinson implies NIL played role in leaving Michigan: ‘It took a lot of courage’

College athletics has evolved beyond what your grandparents might remember thanks to the influence of the Name, Image, and Likeness era.

Hunter Dickinson, a three-time All Big Ten selection, announced last week he’d transfer to Kansas after three years at Michigan.

On Tuesday’s “Roundball” podcast, Dickinson implied that NIL money played a role in his decision to leave Michigan.

COACH K COMES OUT OF RETIREMENT FOR UNLIKELY NBA POSITION

“The people hating on me would leave their job right now for a $10,000 increase,” Dickinson said, per ESPN. “I got, at Michigan, I got less than six figures. I got less than six figures at Michigan for the year.”

During his junior season at Michigan, Dickinson put up 18.5 points, 9 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game.

Dickinson will join a Kansas roster that retained point guard Dajuan Harris and forward K.J. Adams from last year’s team that won the Big 12 regular-season championship and earned a one-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Dickinson said it was difficult to leave Michigan, but said it was time for him to be “selfish” with his career.

“I still do love Michigan,” he said. “I still love the school and everything. I love the program. That’s why it was so hard to leave because I really didn’t want to leave, I didn’t. But I just felt like, man, it was the best decision for me. It took a lot of courage. I feel like people realize how much courage it took for a guy who was there for three years, an All-American for the team. I did have a legacy there and I basically gave that up to try to be selfish and do what’s best for me and my career, not what’s best for anybody else’s career.”

Dickinson was the top transfer in the portal and visited to Villanova, Kentucky, Georgetown and Maryland.

In three years in Ann Arbor, Dickinson averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.