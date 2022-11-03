Kanye West returns to Twitter with post of Nets’ star Kyrie Irving

Hours after the Brooklyn Nets and Kyrie Irving released a joint statement vowing $500,000 each towards “causes and organizations that work to eradicate hate and intolerance,” embattled rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, shared an image of the seven-time NBA All-Star to his social media.

Ye, who sparked major controversy over his antisemitic tweet earlier this month, posted an image of Irving with no context early Thursday morning. The tweet was Ye’s first since his account was restricted over his antisemitic remarks earlier this month.

According to the New York Times, Ye’s account was never banned. It was, however, restricted which prevented him from posting or interacting. Despite his silence since Oct. 9, Ye had access to post on Twitter for weeks, according to another report.

SHAQ RIPS KYRIE IRVING OVER ANTISEMITISM CONTROVERSY, CALLS HIM AN ‘IDOIT’

The tweet was posted just hours after Nets and Irving released a joint statement, along with the Anti-Defamation League, pledging a collective $1 million “to develop educational programming that is inclusive and will comprehensively combat all forms of antisemitism and bigotry.”

“The events of the past week have sparked many emotions within the Nets organization, our Brooklyn community, and the nation,” the statement read. “The public discourse that followed has brought greater awareness to the challenges we face as society when it comes to combating hate and speech. We are ready to take on this challenge and we recognize that this is a unique moment to make a lasting impact.”

Irving issued his own statement via the team addressing his tweet.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I oppose all forms of hatred and oppression and stand strong with communities that are marginalized and impacted every day,” Irving said. “I am aware of the negative impact of my post towards the Jewish community, and I take responsibility.”

“I do not believe everything said in the documentary was true or reflects my morals and principles. I am a human being learning from all walks of life, and I intend to do so with an open mind and a willingness to listen. So, from my family and I, we meant no harm to any one group, race or religion of people and wish to only be a beacon of truth and light.”

Irving, 30, has faced heavy criticism over the last week over his decision to share an antisemitic movie on his social media, in a now-deleted tweet. After Saturday’s loss to the Indiana Pacers, he defended his right to post on his personal accounts, adding that he “embrace[s] all walks of life.”

“We’re in 2022. History is not supposed to be hidden from anybody and I’m not a divisive person when it comes to religion,” later adding, “I’m not going to stand down on anything I believe in. I’m only going to get stronger because I’m not alone. I have a whole army around me.”

Ye previously posted a picture of Irving to his Instagram on Sunday with the caption that read, “There’s some real ones still here.”

Irving has faced fierce backlash over his sharing of an Alex Jones video, which talked about the “New World Order” conspiracy theory. He disavowed the statements Jones made about the Sandy Hook shooting during Saturday’s post game presser.

On Monday, Jewish fans wearing “fight antisemitism” T-shirts sat courtside at the Barclays Center when the Nets took on the Indiana Pacers.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik and Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.