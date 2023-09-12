Keith Olbermann mocks Aaron Rodgers after Jets quarterback suffers ankle injury

Keith Olbermann took a swipe at Aaron Rodgers after the New York Jets star left his team debut during the first quarter Monday night against the Buffalo Bills.

Olbermann used Rodgers’ decision to forgo the coronavirus vaccine to mock his injury.

“Another #SuddenLisfranc due to failure to vaccinate,” Olbermann wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, along with six syringe emojis.

Rodgers was outspoken against the coronavirus vaccine mandate. He recently mocked Moderna when he attended the US Open to see Novak Djokovic play.

Rodgers’ debut on Monday night lasted more than just three minutes as he was helped off the field on the first drive. Rodgers appeared to tweak his ankle when Bills linebacker Leonard Floyd sacked him. Rodgers tried to shake it off but was eventually helped off the field.

The ESPN broadcast showed Rodgers hobble onto a cart and taken toward the tunnel. He then walked toward the locker room with a limp. He was later seen with a boot.

He was 0-for-1 before the injury.

His prognosis was unclear.

For Rodgers, it was his first game with the Jets. He made his preseason debut in the final week against the New York Giants and threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson. He said he felt some “butterflies” before that game.

“Yeah, I had some butterflies, for sure,” he said.

Rodgers was asked what he thought he would feel when he came out onto the field.

“A lot of tears, a lot of sobbing, probably,” Rodgers said jokingly. “No, I’m going to be good. I’m going to be excited to be out there with the crowd, see the crowd out there early, hopefully.

“Get all the jitters out of the way probably in pregame and just go out and try to execute.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.