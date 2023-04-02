Kelce brothers want Chiefs superfan, who is at large for allegedly robbing bank, to tell his story on podcast

The Kelce brothers want a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, ChiefsAholic, to join their “New Heights” podcast soon.

The fan also happens to be wanted in Oklahoma after he allegedly skipped bail following his arrest in a bank robbery in December.

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce went to Twitter to invite ChiefsAholic, whose real name is Xavier Babudar, to tell him and his younger brother, Travis, his story.

“Chiefsaholic, I don’t know where you are, but my brother and I would love to have you on @newheightshow to tell your story. We will go wherever, and disclose nothing for the sake of journalism.”

Babudar is wanted on a $1 million warrant after allegedly removing his ankle monitor and skipping a court hearing Monday morning. Authorities have been unable to find him.

If found, Babudar will be held on a $1 million bond, according to Fox 4 Kansas City.

Babudar’s initial arrest came in December when he allegedly robbed a Tulsa County bank on his way to the Chiefs’ game in Houston against the Texans. Babudar was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault while masked or disguised.

Witnesses of the robbery at Tulsa Teacher’s Credit Union said the suspect pointed a gun at an employee’s chest, demanding $100 bills from inside the bank vault. The arrest report added that the suspect said he would “put a bullet in the employee’s head” if the money wasn’t produced. Babudar was later identified as the bank robber.

Chiefs fans know Babudar well, but not by his real identity. He wears a full wolf mask and costume with Chiefs gear during home and away games, and has quickly become a staple in the stands on Sundays.

Because he was always around no matter the venue, fans were concerned when he wasn’t present at the Chiefs-Texans game on Dec. 18, 2022. That was because of his arrest and being in jail.

He wasn’t in his wolf costume then. Instead, as the charging document states, Babudar was wearing a paintball mask, ski goggles, gloves and an all-green outfit with a CO2 pistol.

Babudar’s actions had one fan comment under Jason Kelce’s tweet asking him to come on the podcast, saying, “Don’t make a hero out of a person who pointed a gun at another person’s head. Cmon, your (sic) better than that.”

“I appreciate this, I certainly would never make him a hero,” Kelce replied.

Babudar had told the court that he was homeless and couldn’t afford an attorney. His application also stated that he has not worked since 2020, though he paid $8,000 to be released on bond.

Babudar allegedly tampered with his ankle monitor on March 25, and authorities didn’t find him at the scene with the monitor in a wooded area in Tulsa.