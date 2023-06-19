Kellogg shooting on Father’s Day leaves 4 dead, suspect arrested

A shooting in Kellogg, Idaho, on Father’s Day left four people dead, according to officials.

The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office and the Kellogg Police Department responded to a home on Brown Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found four victims who died of gunshot wounds

The sheriff’s office said deputies were dispatched after they received a report from the city about the shooting.

A 31-year-old suspect has been taken into custody.

FEDERAL JUDGE REJECTS APPROVAL FOR IDAHO PHOSPHATE MINING PROJECT DUE TO ENVIRONMENTAL CONCERNS

The shooting occurred at a multi-family home near the Mountain View Congregational Church, the Shoshone News-Press reported.

The incident remains under investigation with the Kellogg Police Department and the Idaho State Police Department leading the effort.

“They will release more details as the investigation continues,” the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

RURAL OREGON MOVEMENT TO JOIN ‘GREATER IDAHO’ GAINS TRACTION WITH VOTE IN 12TH COUNTY

There is no further threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said.