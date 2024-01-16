Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams star, calls out Lions fans for booing her children

Kelly Stafford, the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, called out Detroit Lions fans for booing her children during Sunday night’s playoff game.

The Lions won the game 24-23 to pick up the team’s first playoff win since 1992. Kelly Stafford sent her support to the fans of the team her husband used to play for, but she was not happy with the boos from some of the team.

“It’s sports. The city wants to win. Everything is fair game… Except the fans who booed my children.. other than that, I loved the atmosphere and the booing just gave my husband more fire,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories on Monday.

“The more you love, the more you hate. I consider it all love going both ways. And now that we are out.. I hope the Lions bring home a Lombardi to that city because the feeling is like no other. Go get it.”

Matthew Stafford was looking to get the upper hand on the team that traded him to Los Angeles for Jared Goff. Stafford, while having a ring on his resume with the Rams, was never able to deliver a playoff victory.

Lions fans even booed him as he stepped out on Ford Field, but he took it in stride.

“I’m happy for the players. Happy for those guys,” the quarterback said when asked if he was happy for the city of Detroit.