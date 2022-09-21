Kenny Golladay’s role on offense ‘weird situation,’ but teammate says coach ‘sticks to his word’

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has not had too many opportunities to make an impact on the offense this season as he has only played in 36% of the snaps.

The one-time Pro Bowler has two catches on two targets for 22 yards. While Giants coach Brian Daboll calls the position a “continual competition” for Golladay and Kadarius Toney, safety Julian Love called it a “weird situation,” but backed the first-year head coach for his decision-making.

“It’s a tough situation. (Brian Daboll), as soon as he got into the building he said that we’ll operate on a week-to-week basis – kind of like what can you bring to the table each week? In terms of roles, I was lining up at linebacker most of this week, so our inside linebackers their snap counts went down significantly. Nothing went wrong, it’s just how it goes,” Love said in an interview on Audacy’s WFAN Sports Radio in New York.

“That’s how it is on the offense too, they saw something in (David) Sills, he had some good plays in the game. It’ll fluctuate, so we’ll see how this week goes in terms of Kenny. But he’s locked in. He’s ready. His locker is right next to mine in the locker room. He just goes about his work, he’s in early, he’s there late just like the rest of us. We’ll see how that changes. It’s definitely a weird situation, but (Daboll) sticks to his word, and he’s looking for the best matchups and best opportunities come Sunday.”

Richie James and Davis Sills V have been the breakout performers on the Giants’ offense.

James has 10 catches for 110 yards this season. Sills has three catches for 37 yards. Sterling Shepard, Daniel Bellinger and Chris Myarick all have touchdown catches.

Golladay and Toney were expected to be more involved in the offense, but it has not been that way so far. Toney has two catches but for zero yards. Daboll was asked in the postgame Sunday about Golladay and Toney. Golladay signed a four-year, $72 million deal before the start of the 2021 season.

“It’s a continual competition at receiver. I’ve said it since when? I’m not being a jerk. I’ve said it since the middle of camp, right? It hasn’t changed. It’s going to be a continual competition,” Daboll said.

“Kadarius had opportunities today, and we’ll see what it is next week: maybe it’s (Darius) Slayton, maybe it’s more KG. We’ll see where we go with that. But I think that position, we’re just going to keep on rolling guys and play the guys that week that we think would give us the best chance. And the other guys got to be ready as backups.”

Daboll said Golladay has been handling the new situation “like a pro.”

“I told him during the week that we were going to go with (David Sills V). He acted like a pro. I said, ‘Be ready to go.’ Now, does that mean it’s going to be that next week? No, because you see what we did from one week to the next. We’re just evaluating all those guys on a game-by-game basis,” Daboll said.

“I think it takes a lot of mental toughness, too. That’s not an easy thing to hear, and I appreciate them being pros. We’ll go out there; we’ll practice this week. It’s not going to be a play-byplay every day of how they do every practice. Those guys will compete and (we’ll) try to figure out the best way to utilize them for the next game.”