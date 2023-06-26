Kenny Pickett gives icy nod to Steelers in wedding to fiancée Amy Paternoster

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett tied the knot with fiancee Amy Paternoster over the weekend in an extravagant New Jersey wedding that included a classy nod to the organization that drafted Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Pickett, 25, paused his offseason training with the Steelers on Saturday to exchange vows with Paternoster, but the organization was still represented at the celebration, which took place at the Pleasantdale Chateau in West Orange.

Pickett’s former quarterbacks coach, Tony Racioppi, posted a picture to social media that showed a large ice sculpture of the team logo that sat on a table where the raw bar was being served.

Pickett and Paternoster, both New Jersey natives, met when they were young and training in their respective sports.

“We started training at this place when I was like 12 years old and Amy might have been 10, so I knew her growing up from there,” Pickett told People magazine in an interview published Monday.

“We never talked, and then she went off to Princeton and I went to Pitt. We came home on a college break and saw each other at a party and hit it off.”

The couple got engaged in January 2022.

“Got tired of calling you my girlfriend… here’s to a lifetime with the person I cherish more than anything in the world,” Pickett wrote in an Instagram post to announce their engagement. “You make me a better person and I could not imagine life without you. I love you more forever and always!!”

Pickett is entering his second season with the Steelers. In 13 games last season, the former Pittsburgh Panthers standout threw seven touchdowns and ran for three others while getting picked off nine times.

He completed 63.0% of his passes for 2,404 yards.