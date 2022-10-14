Kentucky county’s top elected official resigns from post that has been plagued by instability

Martin County’s top elected official is resigning from office, leaving a vacancy in a post that has been plagued by instability in recent years.

Martin County Judge-Executive Colby Kirk announced his resignation on Friday, WYMT-TV reported. Kirk is taking a job as CEO of One East Kentucky, a group that recruits business and investment to the region.

“I have been proud to serve the people of Martin County and am grateful beyond words to all who have supported me in this role,” Kirk said. He is withdrawing from the November election, where he was unopposed after defeating another Republican candidate in the May primary.

KENTUCKY LAUNCHES NEW WEBSITE WHERE PEOPLE CAN REPORT FOODBORNE ILLNESSES

Kirk was sworn in as an interim replacement in January after the departure of Judge-Executive Victor Slone. Slone, who had been battling cancer, died in January about a month after announcing he was leaving the elected post.

KENTUCKY DEATH TOLL FROM HISTORIC SUMMER FLOODING RISES TO 43

Slone replaced William Davis, who abruptly resigned in March 2021.

The small Appalachian county has long struggled with issues in its aging water line system and funding the costly repairs.

KENTUCKY NEWSPAPER OFFERS $3,000 REWARD FOR CONCRETE EVIDENCE OF VOTE BUYING

Kirk said he would help ensure a smooth transition for the next office holder. He will serve until Oct. 28.