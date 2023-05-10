Kentucky Derby favorite Forte failed September drug test: report

Forte, the early Kentucky Derby favorite who withdrew just hours before the first leg of the Triple Crown last weekend, tested positive on a drug test in September, according to a report on Tuesday.

The controversy surrounding the horse racing world, which saw seven horses die from injury following the lead up to the Kentucky Derby, took another turn this week after a report from the New York Times revealed that Forte had a posted drug test result after winning a race in September at a racetrack in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Sources told the outlet that the horse was tested post-race, but it has yet to be adjudicated before New York regulators.

HORSE DEATH TOLL INCREASES TO SEVEN AT CHURCHILL DOWNS, SPARKING MORE CONTROVERSY AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY

They added that Forte tested positive for a substance used to relieve pain and reduce inflammation.

Forte was scratched from Saturday’s Derby over concerns of a bruised right front foot. The injury may have stemmed from a workout on Thursday where the colt stumbled on the track.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Forte had a five-race winning streak and was the early 3-1 favorite.

Kentucky racing officials placed Forte on a mandatory 14-day veterinary list this week which puts the possibility of racing in the Preakness in doubt.

A Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) release cited HISA Rule 2241a in placing Forte on the list and stated that the horse must perform a “satisfactory workout” for a state veterinarian and have a negative blood sample to be removed.

According to the Times report, Forte’s trainer Todd Pletcher is expected to meet with New York racing officials on Wednesday regarding the failed drug test.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.