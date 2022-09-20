Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear highlights plans to expand the Mountain Parkway

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway.

The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. The governor’s office said extending the parkway this way would cause fewer disruptions and impacts to homes and businesses, as opposed to extending along the Kentucky 114 corridor.

“Expanding the parkway to far eastern Kentucky has been talked about since Gov. Bert Combs broke ground on the original parkway in 1963,” Gov. Beshear said in a media release.

Beshear was in Prestonsburg on Monday.

About 32 miles have been added to the parkway since 2014. In August, officials broke ground on a $97 million Mountain Parkway extension in Wolfe County. It is expected to be completed by 2027.

More information about the expansion project can be found at https://mtnparkway.com.