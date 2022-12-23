Kentucky Gov. Beshear urges residents to view national broadband map, provide feedback

The Federal Communications Commission has released a draft of a national broadband map and Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is urging residents to look at it and give feedback to improve its accuracy.

The FCC released the draft last month and has sought feedback from the public to verify its accuracy before the map is finalized.

“Access to high-speed, reliable internet service is vital infrastructure as critical to our connectivity as roads and bridges,” Beshear said in a statement on Thursday. Determining where access is most needed will help ensure that funding is spent wisely, he said.

Kentucky residents, business owners and internet service providers can enter a physical address and then can either verify or challenge the information. Challenges must be filed by Jan. 13.