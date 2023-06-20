Kentucky man trying to carjack undercover officers fatally shot

A man who tried to carjack undercover police officers in Kentucky’s largest city was fatally shot by a Louisville Metro Police officer, authorities said.

The shooting happened Monday afternoon as two undercover officers were inside a vehicle and trying to catch a suspect in an unrelated investigation when they were approached by a man in his 20s armed with a gun who attempted to carjack them, Interim Police Chief Jackie Gwinn-Villaroel told news outlets.

One of the officers shot the man with his service weapon and both officers provided medical aid, Gwinn-Villaroel said, but the suspect died from his injuries.

The shooting will be investigated by Kentucky State Police, said Gwinn-Villaroel.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that a critical response team was sent to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.