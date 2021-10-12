Kentucky preparing for biggest test of the season, as Georgia awaits

Coming into the 2021 season, most college football fans probably didn’t predict that the Kentucky vs. Georgia matchup would be for first place in the SEC East. But as Saturday approaches, all eyes are on Athens as these two teams prepare to battle it out. As you might infer from the betting line, the experts aren’t giving Kentucky much of a chance. FanDuel has them as a 23.5 point underdog. But, as we witnessed last Saturday in College Station, massive upsets can actually happen.

