Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith selected to serve as chairman of senate committee

Kentucky state Sen. Steve Meredith has been selected to serve as chairman of the Senate Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection Committee.

Senate President Robert Stivers announced Meredith’s assignment Monday.

Meredith is a Republican from Litchfield.

He succeeds Sen. C.B. Embry, who was the committee’s longtime chairman. Embry died last month after a long battle with cancer.

“I have some very large shoes to fill, but I was able to learn a lot from C.B. while serving as his vice chair over the last few years,” Meredith said. “I will dearly miss him as will all of us here in the General Assembly. I am honored that President Stivers has the confidence in me to assume leadership of the committee.”

The committee deals with such issues as veterans’ rights, benefits, education, health care and nursing homes; military affairs and civil defense; the National Guard; retention of military bases; law enforcement; and military memorials and cemeteries.