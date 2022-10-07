Kentucky Supreme Court traveling to Shelbyville to hear oral questions

The Kentucky Supreme Court will travel to Shelbyville next week to hear oral arguments and answer questions from the audience.

The court usually hears cases in Frankfort but is going to Shelbyville as part of a public education program that was started in 1985. Sessions have been held in locations across the state.

The justices will take audience questions that are not related to pending cases. The proceedings are open to the public and begin at 1 p.m. at the Shelbyville Conference Center.

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR NEW TROOPERS

The arguments to be heard are in a case about a law that allows tax credits in return for donations to education opportunity accounts that can be used to fund private school for families who can’t afford tuition. A Franklin County court ruled last year that the tax credit part of the law violated the Kentucky Constitution. The attorney general’s office appealed to the Supreme Court.

BURNING RESTRICTIONS BEGIN IN KENTUCKY AS WILDFIRE HAZARD SEASON APPROACHES

The event in Shelbyville will be one of the final oral arguments for Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. and Deputy Chief Justice Lisabeth T. Hughes, who are retiring in January after more than 50 years of combined service.