Kentucky train derailment forces 21 railcars off tracks, no threat to public

A CSX train derailed in Kentucky forcing 21 of the train’s cars off the tracks on Thursday afternoon, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

According to the Hardin County Sheriff, a train derailed near Main Street in downtown Glendale, Kentucky just before 3 p.m. on Thursday.

“At approximately 2:54 p.m. today, a CSX train went into emergency attempting to avoid a collision with a semi-truck and trailer stuck on the crossing at the Hodgenville Road crossing in Glendale, KY,” CSX said in a statement to Fox News Digital. “Preliminary reports indicate that 21 railcars derailed as a result of that emergency action.”

Kentucky State Police said that a semi truck stopped on the tracks, forcing the train conductor to slam on the breaks. As the train was stopping, it derailed in the process.

The Kentucky State Police said that one person suffered minor injuries from the derailment. They also said that no hazardous materials are believed to be involved since the train was transporting vehicles.

“It has been reported that the occupants have non-life threatening injuries. There are no reported injuries to the crew of the train, and no hazardous materials are involved.” CSX said.

Following the train derailment, Harding County School posted a statement on Facebook regarding the derailment.

“Because of a train derailment in Glendale, students who ride buses that normally cross the railroad tracks at any point in Glendale may be delayed Thursday afternoon. The crossings at all points are closed.” Harding County School’s said. “We will work to get all students home as close to normal time as possible.”

Hardin County Sheriff’s Office posted a statement on Facebook stating that Main St. Crossing (Hwy. 222) and New Glendale Rd. Crossing (KY 1136) are currently closed.