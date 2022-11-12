Kentucky’s John Calipari hooks up coal miner who went viral with VIP treatment for Wildcats game

Last month, a photo of a coal miner and his son at the University of Kentucky men’s basketball Blue and White game went viral.

Michael McGuire rushed after his shift in his work boots and uniform to watch the game with his 3-year-old son.

Head coach John Calipari saw the pair and posted a photo of them to Twitter, saying he would give them VIP treatment at a future game.

The McGuires got that treatment Friday night.

Calipari hooked the McGuire family up with a trip via the team bus to Kentucky’s home game against Duquesne.

Fourteen members of the family took the trip to the game Friday.

The treatment didn’t stop with just a trip to Rupp Arena. The family sat right behind the Wildcats’ bench.

Calipari tweeted last month that his “family’s American dream started in a…coal mine, so this picture hits home.”

The Wildcats are the fourth-ranked team in the nation behind UNC, Gonzaga and Houston.