Kevin Durant’s freak injury in Suns warmups could cost him rest of regular season: report

Kevin Durant’s home debut in front of the Phoenix crowd ended before it started.

And it may be a while before fans of the Suns get to see their newly acquired star play at Footprint Center.

There is concern with the organization that Durant suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain in pregame warmups Wednesday night, which could keep him out four to six weeks, according to a report by The Arizona Republic.

The freak injury happened during warmups prior to the Suns game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

On a routine drive to the basket, Durant’s ankle buckled and the two-time NBA champion fell to the floor.

After finishing his warmup, Durant was scratched from the starting lineup in what was supposed to be his first game as a member of the Suns in front of the home crowd.

“I feel bad for him because he feels bad,” Suns coach Monty Williams said, according to ESPN. “I saw his face and – I’ve been around him so many times – I know what he’s feeling, and I don’t want him feeling that way at all.”

If Durant’s injury does require four to six weeks’ worth of recovery, he could miss the start of the NBA Playoffs as Phoenix’s regular season finale is against the LA Clippers on April 9.

Phoenix traded for Durant at the NBA’s trade deadline and has gone 3-0 with the 10-time All-Star in the lineup.

Without Durant on Wednesday, Phoenix guard Devin Booker carried the load, scoring 44 points on 17-23 shooting from the field in a 132-101 win.

Booker kept the mood positive regarding Durant’s injury after the fourth win in a row for Phoenix.

“The city’s been waiting on this, it was a big day,” Booker said. “We’ll reschedule the party. The people that missed out on it tonight, I tried to give them a little something to make it better.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report