Kim Jong Un: North Korea must ‘overwhelmingly beef up’ military, nuclear arsenal

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un has ordered his government to “overwhelmingly beef up” the nation’s military, including its nuclear capabilities.

The leader made the remarks Sunday at the beginning of the new year, according to state media outlet Korean Central News Agency.

“They are now keen on isolating and stifling (North Korea), unprecedented in human history,” Kim said. “The prevailing situation calls for making redoubled efforts to overwhelmingly beef up the military muscle.”

Kim spoke about his plans for a bolstered military at a leadership meeting for the Workers’ Party of Korea.

A report from the summit meeting called the “mass-producing of tactical nuclear weapons” and government officials to “develop another ICBM system whose main mission is quick nuclear counterstrike.”

North Korea fired three ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan on Saturday morning — a further escalation after previously flying drones into South Korean territory.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff reported Saturday morning that they had detected the launch of three missiles from North Korean territory south of its capital, Pyongyang.

The three missiles traveled over 220 miles from their launch point into the Sea of Japan. The distance indicates that North Korea’s capability to strike South Korea has increased.

The missiles were only the latest display of increasing military power from the hermit kingdom.