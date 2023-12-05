Kim Jong Un praises mothers’ roles in raising communists, revolutionaries

Kim Jong Un delivered a speech honoring North Korean mothers this week, praising their role in shaping good communists for the regime.

The supreme leader spoke at the Fifth National Conference of Mothers on Monday, honoring recipients of the Communist Mother Honour Prize.

“The credit for the brilliant today of our country goes to our mothers who are ordinary and simple and the strongest before any difficulties and have become the genuine models of always devoting themselves unhesitatingly to the road of patriotism as well as the roots for bringing up a large number of heroes in all parts of the country,” the dictator said, according to a transcription of the remarks printed in Korean Central News Agency.

KCNA is a media outlet owned and operated by the North Korean government.

“All mothers should fulfill their responsibility and duty assumed before society and families with confidence in and optimism about the prospects of our socialist construction and a changed ideal society to come in the near future,” Kim Jon Un said in the speech. “They have heavy mission to bring up their children to be pillars of socialist and communist construction and masters of future society.”

North Korea — officially known as the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea — operates under the state ideology of juche, a communist worldview founded on a cult of personality and enthusiastic nationalism.

The Kim family — sometimes referred to as the Mount Paektu bloodline — is the hereditary dictatorship of the country founded by communist revolutionary Kim Il Sung.

Kim Jong Un is child of former supreme leader Kim Jong Il and celebrated North Korean singer Ko Yong Hui.

“If mothers fulfill their responsibility as educators, faster and more remarkable progress will be made in making the young people and all other members of the society communist persons,” Kim Jong Un said.

He continued, telling the audience that “mothers themselves should become communist mothers who have noble and beautiful moral qualities. Unless a mother becomes a communist, it is impossible for her to bring up her sons and daughters as communists and transform the members of her family into revolutionaries.”

North Korea is ruled by the Worker’s Party, which consolidated power in 1949 and established complete control of the nation’s military, government, and media.