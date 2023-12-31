Kim Jong Un reveals New Year’s resolution to make more nukes and launch military satellites

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un declared that his nation will develop more nuclear materials and launch three more military satellites in 2024.

North Korean state media reported the leader’s New Year’s resolution on Saturday, adding that he is also seeking to develop more advanced attack drones. Kim made the comments during a meeting with the nation’s ruling Worker’s Party in Pyongyang.

Kim went on to attack the United States, arguing it was engaging in expansionist activity throughout Asia, citing joint military exercises by the U.S. and South Korea in particular.

North Korea’s ultimate goal is to have an “overwhelming war response capability,” Kim said.

KIM JONG UN SAYS ‘WHEN WASHINGTON MAKES A WRONG DECISION,’ ICBM LAUNCH PROVES BEST OPTION

North Korea has worked extensively in the past year to increase cooperation with its regional allies Russia and the People’s Republic of China.

KIM JONG UN PERSONALLY OVERSEES LAUNCH OF NORTH KOREA’S MOST POWERFUL ICBM YET

Kim has been in communication with both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin – to meet the latter face to face, the supreme leader made a rare trip out of the country by train.

The Central Committee of the North Korean Workers’ Party gathered in Pyongyang on Tuesday last week for the multi-day plenary meeting to review policies leading into the new year.

While the supreme leader of North Korea has historically been expected to deliver a New Year’s Day speech to the people, Kim has delivered the yearly recap speech at Workers’ Party meetings since 2020.

North Korea has ramped up its aggression throughout 2023, launching ballistic missiles into the sea around Japan and threatening retaliation against U.S. military exercises.

