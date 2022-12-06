King Charles III allegedly has egg hurled toward him, suspect arrested

A man in the United Kingdom has been arrested after allegedly throwing an egg at King Charles III while the monarch was visiting a town center on Tuesday, English authorities said.

The man in his 20s was being questioned over the alleged common assault, police in Bedfordshire said.

Charles, 74, was meeting members of the public outside the town hall in Luton, 30 miles north of London, when the projectile was apparently thrown. He was moved to a different area by his security guards and resumed shaking hands with members of the public.

He was due to visit several sites in Luton on Tuesday, including a transit station and a Sikh house of worship, a gurdwara.

The king has traveled widely across Britain since becoming monarch on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September.

Last month, Charles and his wife Camilla, the queen consort, were nearly hit with eggs during a visit to York, northern England.

A video shows the king shaking hands with several people when multiple eggs narrowly missed the king’s face.

Police arrested a 23-year-old man, who was later released on bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.