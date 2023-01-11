Kings coach Mike Brown upset with NBA fans’ All-Star Game voting

The Sacramento Kings have been the surprise team in the Western Conference this season, sitting three games above .500, as the year begins to hit its stride and speed toward the playoffs.

The Kings’ performance has been buoyed by the breakout years from De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, who have stayed healthy for the most part of the season. Fox is averaging 23.8 points, 6 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, and Sabonis is averaging 18,7 points, 12.4 rebounds and 6.8 assists per game.

In the first round of NBA All-Star Game fan voting, neither Fox nor Sabonis (or any other Kings player) were in the top 10. Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, who is averaging 6.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 41 games, was 10th on the frontcourt list with 245,985 votes.

Kings coach Mike Brown took issue with how the first round of fan voting shook out.

“Them fans don’t know what they’re talking about,” Brown said Monday before the team’s 136-111 victory over the Orlando Magic, via the Sacramento Bee.

It is the first time in a while the Kings have been in playoff contention, let alone being the leaders of the Pacific Division. Brown, in his first year as head coach, has 21 wins on the season. Sacramento only had 30 wins in 2021-22 and 31 wins in the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.

The Kings have not finished the season over .500 since the 2005-2006 season. It was also the last time they made the playoffs.