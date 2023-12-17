Kings G League player arrested by FBI in connection to 23-year-old woman’s kidnapping in Las Vegas

FBI agents arrested a NBA G League player on Friday afternoon in connection with the disappearance of a 23-year-old woman in Las Vegas.

Chance Comanche, a 27-year-old who was with the Stockton Kings, the NBA’s Sacramento Kings affiliate in the G League, was arrested and booked on charges of first-degree kidnapping in Sacramento County Jail on Friday, jail records state.

He was booked at 12:37 p.m. Friday on the felony charge, and it states that he is not eligible for bail.

The Kings released Comanche shortly after the arrest was made.

The Kings and the NBA did not immediately answer a request for comment from Fox News Digital on the matter.

The victim in this case is Marayna Rodgers, a Washington medical assistant, who disappeared on Dec. 6 while on a trip to Las Vegas to visit friends. According to 8 News Now Investigators, she got into a car with 19-year-old Sakari Harnden.

Harnden is also facing a first-degree kidnapping charge. Her bail at a downtown Las Vegas jail is set at $500,000.

Comanche had played a G League game against the developmental team, the G League Ignite, in Henderson, Nevada on Dec. 5 – the night before Rodgers went missing. Henderson is 15 miles away from Las Vegas, and it’s unclear exactly how long Comanche stayed in Sin City.

The Kings played the Rip City Remix in Portland, Oregon, on Dec. 7, and Comanche was present for the game.

A criminal complaint stated that Harnden held or detained Rodgers against her will and without her consent for the purpose of killing her and/or inflicting bodily harm.

Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Diana Sullivan, who set Harnden’s bail, requested the state “notify the Court immediately if the alleged victim is located alive.”

In a separate case involving Las Vegas Justice Court, Harnden faces a theft charge after being accused of stealing at least one Rolex, per a criminal complaint provided by 8 News Now Investigators.

It was something that shocked the loved ones of Rodgers, saying it was entirely out of character for her to leave her family as well as the dogs she took with her to Las Vegas, per the outlet.

Comanche, a 6-foot-10 center who went undrafted out of the University of Arizona, has made a single appearance in the NBA, with the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2022-23 season.

He’s made 24 appearances for the Stockton Kings over the past two seasons, including 13 this year, averaging 14 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game.

Comanche has a court date set for Dec. 19.