Kings’ Mike Brown rages at NBA ref, brings laptop to press conference to point out issues

Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown exploded on an NBA official during the team’s overtime loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday.

Brown was upset with officials at the 9:27 mark of the fourth quarter. He stormed the court and began to yell at referee Intae Hwang. Brown was immediately ejected as he was being held back by Kings players. Malik Monk wrapped his arms around the coach and directed him off the floor.

In his postgame press conference, Brown brought a laptop with him to dissect his issues with the officiating. He pointed to multiple questionable calls and free-throw disparity – the latter of which being the main problem for multiple coaches around the NBA this season.

“The referees are human, and they’re going to make mistakes, but you just hope that there’s some sort of consistency and there’s some sort of communication between the refs,” Brown said. “The refs tonight, they were great, they communicated with me all night. But in terms of consistency, you guys saw it right here. In my opinion, the consistency wasn’t here tonight.”

Bucks coach Adrian Griffin said Brown’s ejection helped fuel the Kings and allowed them to get back into the game, but he said his team was more resilient.

Bucks star Damian Lillard nailed a game-winning 3-pointer in overtime to give Milwaukee the 143-142 win.

Brown is likely to face a fine from the NBA for his actions. His criticism comes days after Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic ripped officials over the free-throw disparity.

Rajakovic was fined $25,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

