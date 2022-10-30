Kirk Cousins, Dalvin Cook propel Vikings to big win over Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings on Sunday passed a major test and maintained a solid lead in the NFC North with a victory over the Arizona Cardinals, 34-26.

Kirk Cousins had three total touchdowns for the Vikings. He had two touchdown passes – one to K.J. Osborn and the other to Johnny Mundt. He also scampered for a rushing touchdown as well. The 5-yard touchdown pass to Osborn put Minnesota up eight points with 8:36 left.

Cousins finished 24-for-36 with 232 passing yards. He was sacked three times and lost one fumble.

Dalvin Cook also unleashed a running attack that the Cardinals couldn’t stop. The star running back had 111 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown. His ability to run the ball gave Alexander Mattison a chance to score a touchdown as well.

Justin Jefferson led the way with six catches for 98 yards. Adam Thielen also had six catches in the game along with 67 yards.

Kyler Murray and company did their best to pick up the win. Murray was 31-for-44 with 326 passing yards, but two interceptions really hampered the team. Both of them came in the second half.

Murray hooked up with his favorite target, DeAndre Hopkins, 12 times for 159 yards. Hopkins made an incredible one-handed touchdown catch early in the game.

Murray also had touchdown passes to Rondale Moore, who had seven catches for 92 yards, and Zach Ertz, who had four catches for 34 yards.

Harrison Smith and Camryn Bynum had the interceptions off Murray.

Minnesota improved to 6-1 with the victory. Arizona fell to 3-5.