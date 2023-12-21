Kirk Cousins says he texted Aaron Rodgers to start ‘Achilles Anonymous’ group

Some of football’s biggest names suffered from awful Achilles injuries this season — perhaps none bigger than Aaron Rodgers.

But J.K. Dobbins also suffered a similar injury in Week 1, and Kirk Cousins would unfortunately follow suit weeks later.

Dobbins and Rodgers have rehabbed together in recent months, but the Minnesota Vikings quarterback wants to take it a notch further.

Cousins said he recently texted with Rodgers and said the two should start a support group, “Achilles Anonymous,” among players who suffered the injury.

“I joked with Aaron. I texted him the other day. I said, ‘We need to start an Achilles Anonymous group. Maybe at Super Bowl week, we could have a little summit,” Cousins told Adam Schefter on the ESPN reporter’s podcast. “We can all meet in Vegas and invite all the who’s who of torn Achilles and see if we can all get in a room and swap stories and experiences and strategies.'”

It is somewhat ironic that Cousins would hypothetically join forces with Rodgers after the two were NFC North rivals for five seasons.

Rodgers aimed for an unprecedented return to football this season, but even though the New York Jets activated him off injured reserve on Wednesday, he admitted he was not 100%. Combine that with Gang Green being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, he will not return this season.

The four-time MVP, though, will be back with the Jets in 2024. Cousins’ future, however, is unknown, as his contract runs out after this season.

Cousins was putting up some of the best numbers of his career before the injury. In his eight games played, he completed 69.5% of his passes for 2,331 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. At that pace, if he remained healthy, he’d lead the NFL in passing yards and touchdowns, which likely would put him in the MVP conversation.

Despite Nick Mullens now under center though, replacing Josh Dobbs, the Vikings hold the sixth seed in the NFC with their 7-7 record.

